Swim team sees success in CRC rematch

Fresh off an outstanding performance in last Saturday’s Hood River Invite (which turned into a Columbia River Conference championship preview after other schools dropped out of the meet), the HRV swim team faced off against Pendleton and The Dalles Wednesday at the Hood River Aquatic Center. In combined scores, the boys and girls teams defeated CRC teams The Dalles 1091-765 and Pendleton 1064-731.

HRV is at La Grande this weekend, then will host Centennial in a dual meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

HRV girls top five results

200 yard medley relay: Sarah Gottschalk, Celilo Brun, Yasmeen Ziada, Courtney Castaneda (1st, 2 minutes, 18.19 seconds); Alea McCartly, Amber Kennedy, Sarah Wang, Annalena Keunbach (3rd, 2:50.34); Daisy Matias, Mackenzie Booth, Maria Elena Garcia-Toche, Emma Burck (4th, 2:58.39)

200 freestyle: Allison Burke (1st, 2:27.98)

200 individual medley: Brun (1st, 2:51.36)

50 freestyle: Gottschalk (1st, 28.30); Castaneda (2nd, 31.10); Ziada (4th, 31.54); Lillie Tomlinson (5th, 32.03)

50 butterfly: McCartly (1st, 38.49); Claire Powell (2nd, 49.33)

100 butterfly: Ziada (1st, 1:17.75)

100 freestyle: Burke (1st, 1:08.84); Castaneda (2nd, 1:09.08); Tomlinson (3rd, 1:12.63); McCartly (4th, 1:14.26); Booth (5th, 1:19.29)

200 freestyle relay: Tomlinson, McCartly, Ziada, Burke (1st, 2:09.96); Sophie Rowan, Powell, Kate Guadegnuolo, Garcia-Toche (4th, 2:32.80)

50 backstroke: Garcia-Toche (1st, 46.88); Kaylin Winans (3rd, 48.20); Matias (4th, 50.14)

100 backstroke: Gottschalk (1st, 1:09.39); Wang (4th, 1:31.45)

50 breaststroke: Keunbach (1st, 46.10); Kennedy (2nd, 48.18); Burck (5th, 58.31)

100 breaststroke: Booth (3rd, 1:41.53)

400 freestyle relay: Castaneda, Burke, Brun, Gottschalk (1st, 4:36.03); Kennedy, Wang, Booth, Tomlinson (3rd, 5:12.86)

Boys

200 medley relay: Adam Burke, David Hecksel, Andrew Rinella, Phillip Hecksel (1st, 2:13.76)

200 freestyle: P. Hecksel (1st, 2:18.12)

200 IM: Tyson Miller (1st, 3:10.90)

50 freestyle: Clayton Lee (2nd, 29.54); Pen Blair (4th, 33.98)

50 butterfly: D. Hecksel (1st, 30.30)

100 freestyle: P. Hecksel (2nd, 59.51); Rinella (3rd, 1:03.16); Burke (5th, 1:09.29)

500 freestyle: Miller (3rd, 5:51.21)

100 backstroke: Rinella (1st, 1:17.81)

100 breaststroke: Lee (3rd, 1:33.43)

400 freestyle relay: D. Hecksel, Rinella, Lee, P. Hecksel (2nd, 4:16.52)