Wreagles do well at Madras, but falter in duals

Another busy weekend yielded some good performances for the HRV varsity wrestling team as they traveled to Madras to face many of their Special District 4 rivals at a tournament. Originally, the Eagles were going to travel to Stevenson for an invitational, but that was canceled.

The boys placed fourth out of 12 teams in the tournament, defeating SD 4 rivals Summit, Mountain View, Ridgeview, and The Dalles. The only SD 4 team HRV lost to was the Bend Lava Bears, who placed first.

However, the Eagles did not fare as well during duals against SD 4 teams Hermiston and Pendleton, losing to Hermiston in Hood River on Tuesday and the falling to Pendleton on the road the next day.

Madras Invite

106 pounds: Justin Lane, 2-2, 4th (Win by fall, 9-7 loss by sudden victory, WBF, lose by fall)

113 pounds: Chad Muenzer, 4-0, 1st (WBF, forfeit, WBF, 6-4 win by sudden victory — wrestled Ryan Zeller); Zeller, 2-1, 2nd (Bye, WBF, 17-0 win by technical fall, 6-4 LBSF)

132: Jason Shaner, 3-0, 1st (Bye, WBF, win by injury default, WBF)

138: Tristan Keely, 4-1, 3rd place (WBF, LBF, WBF, WBF, WBF, bye against Cade Parker); Parker, 2-1, 3rd (Bye, WBF, LBF, 5-3 win, bye against Keely)

152: Angel Jones, 1-2 (Bye, WBF, 7-2 loss, LBF)

182: Alberto Rojas, 2-2 (WBF, LBF, WBF, LBF)

195: Patrick Estes, 3-0, 1st (Bye, WBF, WBF, WBF)

285: Adrian Ramirez, 3-1, 2nd (7-4 win, WBF, WBF, lost 4-1 in tiebreaker with Justin Wilson); Wilson, 4-0, 1st (WBF, 4-0 win, WBF, won 4-1 in tiebreaker with Ramirez)

Hermiston 59 at HRV 11

106: Lane lost to Alice Todryk by fall (5 minutes, 36 seconds)

113: Zeller defeated Ruben Madrigal 15-8

120: Muenzer defeated Gage Shipley 8-3

138: Shaner defeated Oscar Lopez 23-8 (technical fall)

152: Estes lost to Joey Gutierrez 16-1 (technical fall)

285: Wilson lost to Beau Blake by fall (5:47)

Hermiston scored 42 points on forfeits

Pendleton 54, HRV 25

106: Lane defeated Caleb Tremper by fall (1:23)

113: Zeller won due to forfeit

120: Muenzer defeated Chris Chambers 14-2 (major decision)

132: Jonathan Garcia lost to Brendon Bedolla by fall (1:05)

138: Shaner defeated Alex Rendon 9-7

145: Parker lost to Jeff Kovach by fall (3:02)

152: Jones lost to Shawn Yeager by fall (3:18)

182: Rojas lost to Josh Mendoza by fall (2:56)

220: Alexander Pedroza lost to Greg Lee by fall (2:46)

285: Justin Wilson defeated Trevor Ulicni

Pendleton scored 24 points on forfeits

Girls

On Jan. 21, the girls wrestling team competed at a tournament in Grandview, Wash. HRV brought nine girls to compete in the 10 weight class, 16-girl, bracketed tournament. With more than 20 other teams in attendance from across Washington, the Eagles had the opportunity to see state and national-level competition, HRV Head Coach Trent Kroll said.

Monique Verduzco led all placers for the Eagles, earning second at 135 pounds. Also placing were Grace Miller and Elena Kroll who both earned third-place medals at 130 and 140 pounds, respectively. Also wrestling were Anna Galbraith, Christine Marquez, Emily Mitchell, Sam Morley, Brianna Peterson and CJ Rhodes.

•

The boys hosted Mountain View Friday evening (results not available at press time) and both teams will participate in the annual Elks tournament that starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in the high school gym.