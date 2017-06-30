Bend in the Road opens

Keely Stawicky opens the antiques and collectibles cooperative Bend in the Road July 1 in the “Booth Corner” building on Tucker Road, formerly Good Karma thrift store. Stawicky spent the last six months gutting and remodeling the 1940s building, originally a gas station and convenience store. Among the changes: the entry area floor was lowered and the outside stairway removed so the doorway is on the same level as the entry. The rest of the flooring has been replaced, along with wiring and lighting, and ceiling and wall boards installed inside. The parking lot is newly paved and landscaping is being added. Bend in the Road features a variety of vendors, including Stawicky, selling a wide range of collectibles as well as artwork and handmade items. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the store is closed Wednesdays.