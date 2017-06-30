‘Best of the Gorge’ opens July 5 at CCA

The Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) will host its annual art show celebrating the best artwork produced by Mid-Columbia River Gorge residents July 5-30 at the Columbia Center for that Arts, 215 Cascade St.

Opening reception is on July 7, First Friday, from 6-8 p.m. with the artists in attendance.

Juror for the show is Dr. Steve Grafe, curator of art at the Maryhill Museum. Grafe will be on hand as well and will announce the exhibition award winners. Grafe will share what he saw in the prize-winning pieces that made them stand out. He has served as acting curator of Native Heritage at the High Desert Museum in Bend, as visual resources librarian at the Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, and cared for collections at Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park and at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. From 2001 to 2003, he was chief curator at the Southwest Museum in Los Angeles.

Running concurrent with the Best of the Gorge show will be a solo exhibition in the lobby gallery of the pastel works of the show’s curator Christine Knowles.

“This show is attracts some of the best artists in the Gorge, and each year the variety of art and the superb talent of the artists is a joy to see,” said Carolyn Smith, CCA gallery manager.

The event is free and open to the public.

The art center is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.