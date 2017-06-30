Book signing at Waucoma July 7

Waucoma Bookstore is hosting author Stephen Holgate for a book signing on Friday, July 7 from 5-8 p.m. Holgate will be signing his novel, “Tangier,” a story of fathers and sons, the alienation of being a stranger in a strange land, the seductive face of betrayal, and finally, the lengths we’ll go to for redemption.

About the Author

Holgate is a fifth-generation Oregonian who served for four years as a diplomat with the American Embassy in Morocco. In addition to his other foreign service posts, Holgate has served as a congressional staffer; headed a committee staff of the Oregon State Senate; managed two electoral campaigns; acted with the national tour of an improvisational theater group; worked as a crew member of a barge on the canals of France; and lived in a tent while working as a gardener in Malibu. Holgate has published several short stories and produced a one-man play, as well as publishing numerous freelance articles. “Tangier” is his first novel.