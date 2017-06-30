Corrections for July 1

In the June 21 Kaleidoscope on “Spamalot,” the name of actor Paul Hargrave — who played “the French taunter” — was misspelled. (The error was likely due to some translation from old French.)

The Gorge Cohousing Group’s next meeting will be July 9; an incorrect date appeared in the Weekend Edition Happenings. See Happenings on page A9 for details.

The name of the Odell restaurant Taqueria Los Amigos was misprinted in the June 28 article on the youth summer lunch program coordinated by Katie Haynie.