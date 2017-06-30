0

‘Creation Station’ debuts at library

POLLINATORS: Last year, MacRae Wylde of Hood River worked with students to create metal pollinator artwork that doubles as Mason bee habitat at Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School (shown). Wylde will be at Creation Station July 1 to work on creating a new set of pollinators.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
POLLINATORS: Last year, MacRae Wylde of Hood River worked with students to create metal pollinator artwork that doubles as Mason bee habitat at Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School (shown). Wylde will be at Creation Station July 1 to work on creating a new set of pollinators.

As of Friday, June 30, 2017

Learn to make pinwheels, do rock painting or create zentangle bookmarks at the first “Pop Up Creation Station” July 1. The free event is from 1-3 p.m. on the library lawn at Georgiana Smith Gardens, downtown Hood River. The event is open to all and offered by Arts in Education in the Gorge.

Work with Gorge sculptor MacRae Wylde to build pollinator habitats for Mason bees. Noah Tauscher, a 2013 HRVHS graduate and now a professional musician, will perform. For details, visit gorgeartsined.org.

While you’re downtown, check out the locally-grown and handmade fare a few blocks away at the weekly Hood River Farmers’ Market, Fifth and Columbia (free parking available) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)