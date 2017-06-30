‘Creation Station’ debuts at library

Learn to make pinwheels, do rock painting or create zentangle bookmarks at the first “Pop Up Creation Station” July 1. The free event is from 1-3 p.m. on the library lawn at Georgiana Smith Gardens, downtown Hood River. The event is open to all and offered by Arts in Education in the Gorge.

Work with Gorge sculptor MacRae Wylde to build pollinator habitats for Mason bees. Noah Tauscher, a 2013 HRVHS graduate and now a professional musician, will perform. For details, visit gorgeartsined.org.

While you’re downtown, check out the locally-grown and handmade fare a few blocks away at the weekly Hood River Farmers’ Market, Fifth and Columbia (free parking available) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.