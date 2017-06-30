Ed Foundation fundraiser hosts ‘Gorge Gulp’

The Gorge Gulp returns to First Friday on July 7 as 15 local Gorge beer and cider brewers, from Cascade Locks to Parkdale to White Salmon, provide tastes of their beverages. The event will be outdoors in the parking lot at Third and State streets, behind the AniChe Wine Bar/Butler Bank Building, from 5-9 p.m.



There will be live music from The Hazelnuts and Empanadas Maria Elba will be serving food. An added attraction is a dunk tank. Purchase tickets to make sure that your favorite local celebrities go for a dip.



The event is a fundraiser for the Hood River County Education Foundation. The Foundation provides scholarships to offset sports fees for in-need middle school students, presented over $90,000 in college scholarships to Hood River Valley High School grads this year, and awards grants to educators for innovative teaching ideas.



Entry is $20 per person and includes tickets for five tastes of beer or cider. Tickets for additional tastes are available.

Participating brewers include Thunder Island, Full Sail, Double Mountain, Solera, Everybody’s, Backwoods, Walking Man, pFriem, Big Horse, Logsdon Farmhouse Ales, Freebridge, Slopeswell Cider, Jester & Judge Cider, Gorge White House and Cider Crush Café.

