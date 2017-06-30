‘Enchanted’ partners

Alpaca garment purveyor Carol Thayer, right, welcomes Hood River artist Adele Hoffman and her “Abrazo Style” line of clothing and accessories as partner in the newly-renamed shop, Enchanted, 314 Oak St. (formerly Sophie’s Enchanted Alpaca). Abrazo’s fair-trade garments are made by families in Hoffman’s adoptive home of Oaxaca, Mexico. The company has long had an online and wholesale presence, but Enchanted is Hoffman’s first retail foray. Also partner at Enchanted is Kayrene Kelley, who makes leather and metal jewelry and accessories as Leather By Kelley. The three women are sharing the long-time alpaca store, with two more partners to be added, according to Thayer.