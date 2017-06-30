HEALTH Media holds ‘Sticker Shock’

The Hood River Valley High School HEALTH Media club and incoming freshman from the Wy’east Middle School HEALTH Media Club held their Fourth of July Sticker Shock Campaign on June 28. Their mission: To keep the community safe during the Fourth of July.

The HEALTH Media club members created a sticker with the message “Don’t Make This Your 4th of July Light Show/ No Hagas De Esto tu Show De Luces Del 4 De Julio No Maneje Embriagado.” (See insert.)

The youth thank local retailers who allowed the clubs to engage in this blitz: Boys Pine Grove Grocery, Carniceria y Verdureria La Mexicana, Mercado Guadalajara, Mid Valley Market, Rite Aid, Rosauers, Safeway, Walgreens, Windmaster Market, Cascade Locks Shell Station, and Cascade Locks Market.

The club participants included Jade Dowdy, Omar Escobedo, David Flores, Abril Garcia-Magaña, Laura Magaña, Douglas Asai and Josh Barringer.

For more information about county HEALTH Media clubs, contact the Hood River County Prevention Department at 541-386-2500.