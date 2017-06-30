Pet of the week: PJ is ‘playful, happy boy’

PJ has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. This little guy is about three years old and 10 pounds, and has more get up and go and gumption than the rest!

He has been through some scary times, but bounced back and is ready for anything. He's learned to love the great outdoors and long hikes, and thinks laps are perfectly designed for his cuddles. He is super playful with other dogs, or even just with squeaky toys all by himself. He can toss those things and chase after them with no help from anyone, but of course, he'd rather have a buddy to join in the games.

PJ loves car rides, snuggles, toys and treats, and just plain ol’ life! Life is truly good for this boy. He'd be happiest in a home with another dog, and regular walks or hikes.

PJ is house trained, current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for PJ is $205. We are a small, busy group of volunteers, and, since many of our dogs are in foster, we ask that applications be turned in from our website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; we’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.