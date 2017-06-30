Sheriff Log, June 11 to 24

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 19 — Country Club Road, 1100 block — Identity theft reported.
June 23 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Check fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 12 — Straight Hill Road, 3500 block — Deputy responded to a single car, injury crash.
June 18 — Highway 35 and Miller Road — Deputy responded to a report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 11 — NE Benbea Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Possible juvenile probation violation reported.
June 12 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
June 23 — Broken Tee Drive, 3400 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
June 23 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a warrant out of Clackamas County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 12 — Cloud View Court, 4100 block — Theft and criminal mischief reported.
June 13 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Theft of a debit card reported.
June 22 — Eagle Creek Trailhead, Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported.
June 24 — SW Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen license plate reported.
Sex offenses:
June 11 — Cascade Locks — Deputy took a report of a rape that occurred earlier in the day. A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for the crimes of rape I, sex abuse I, sodomy I, strangulation and burglary I.
Other:
June 11 — Highway 35 at milepost 100 — Male arrested for giving false information to a police officer, furnishing alcohol to minors, and misrepresentation of age by a minor following a traffic stop. The male was also cited for open container of alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 11 — Airport Drive, 3600 block — Deputy responded to the area of Orchard Road and Winston Road on a report of an airplane that crashed. The pilot was able to walk away from the crash and went to the hospital.
June 13 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy collected a machete that had been left in the bushes.
June 19 — Eagle Creek Trailhead, Cascade Locks — A female hiker had a medical emergency and was unable to walk out to the trailhead. Cascade Locks Fire Department located the hiker on the trail and transported her to a Portland hospital.
June 24 — Stadelman Drive, 3300 block — Deputy assisted with an investigation started in Skamania county. Information and evidence was collected.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment