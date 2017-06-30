‘Tortoise and Hare’ puppet show July 5

The Hood River Library presents “The Tortoise and the Hare” puppet show with Portland’s Tears of Joy Puppet Theater on Wednesday, July 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Submitted photo
