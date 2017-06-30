Vacation Bible Schools start in July

Tucker Road Baptist Church will hold “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for kids’ pre-K to sixth grade. Free; “searching the visible, discovering the invisible.” For more information, contact Pat at 541-490-8069.

River of Life Assembly will hold “Galactic Starveyors” VBS July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; open to kids going into kindergarten to sixth grade. Music, games, prizes, snacks and God’s story. When registering, please note any special needs. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

Riverside will hold its annual “Earth Camp” July 10-14 from 9 a.m. until noon each day for kids entering K-5 grades.

This year’s theme is “The Earth Speaks.” Registration forms are available online at www.riversideucc.com. Follow the links to “Nurture your Children.” Earth Camp is $50 for the week or $10 a day, with scholarships available. Forms can be dropped off at the church, or contact us at 541-386-1412.

Hood River Church of the Nazarene hosts “Go Fish: Backstage with the Bible” July 10-14 for students in preschool through sixth grade. Registration runs from 5-6 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m.; activities run from 6-8 p.m. and include Bible stories, music, crafts and games. For more information or to preregister, call 541-386-2604.

