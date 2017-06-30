Westside Plan council meets

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

About 100 community members filled the city council chambers Wednesday for the meeting of the Westside Concept Plan Project Advisory Council (PAC). Members of the newly-formed citizen group CORD — Citizens for Responsible Development — presented a copy of a position signed by 500 people asking the city not rezone areas of the Westside within the plan boundaries.

The PAC (and planning staffers Kevin Liburdy and Cindy Walbridge) heard testimony both for and against the Concept Plan, with opponents decrying impacts on neighborhoods and lack of infrastructure to deal with increased growth.

Opponents pointed to the need to plan for the increased population, and for the plan’s role in helping meet affordable housing needs. PAC members’ views on the plan as an affordable housing strategy were roughly split down the middle as well. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and PAC will meet for the sixth time on Aug. 9 (time and location TBD) and a seventh round of advisory committee meetings in September.

Planning commission work sessions are expected to be scheduled this autumn, to be followed by hearings before both the planning commission and city council.