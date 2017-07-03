Entertainment Update for July 5

‘Together Again’ tribute

to Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn

Two of the Northwest’s most renowned female singers, Mary Cameron and Julie Amici, will join forces to perform a musical tribute to the great country artists Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline on July 8, 8 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. Amici has recently been nominated "Best New Act" and "Best Traditional Act" by the Cascade Blues Association. Cameron is well known for her knack of picking great unknown songs from the repertoires of many country music artists, including Lynn, who wrote many of her own songs and has been hailed by critics as the undisputed Queen of Country Music throughout her five decade career. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com, Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River or Klindt's Books in The Dalles.

Bonham at Solera July 8

Coming up at Solera:

July 8: Ben Bonham Trio, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Rocking blues with local favorites.

July 15: Wooden Indian Burial Ground, 7 to 10 p.m.

“Wooden Indian Burial Ground is a guitar-bass-drums band from Portland — expect surf-guitar techniques — glissando, string-bending, tremolo strumming — and swoopy sounds from a low-tech analogue synthesizer that a friend built inside a beat-up bit of luggage from a thrift shop.” Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Larry & Raven at White Buffalo

On Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m., it's guitarist Larry Russ and vocalist Raven. Their blend of rich vocal harmonies, articulate rhthyms, tasteful orignals and dynamic arrangements have brought them great popularity in the Gorge. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Moe Dixon, Kit Garoutte

at The Pines July 7

On Friday, July 7, Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte return to The Pines Tasting Room for a summer music collaboration of songs and stories from the road, 6-9 p.m. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Volcanic celebrates July 8

In honor of Volcanic Bottle Shoppe’s 7th anniversary expect great music and world-class beers on tap. Live music with Mesa, Reynolds & Drake starts outside on the patio at 6 p.m. followed by Gorge summer-jam tunes from Prollyotta at 8 p.m. Owners Amanda and Abe hope to see you there and “are grateful for each of you and what you contribute to our Volcanic community.” Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Big River Blues at Zim’s

Upcoming live music at Zim's Restaurant & Sports Bar:

Friday, July 7: The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: Jeff Carrell & Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.