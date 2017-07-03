‘Greening the OR’ at Providence Hood River

Reprocessing more than 3,300 pounds of surgical items and increasing recycling by nearly 20 percent was just part of the work that earned Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital national recognition for “Greening the OR,” according to a Providence press release.

The award places Providence Hood River among the most sustainable health care facilities in the U.S., according to Practice Greenhealth.

“Last year we worked really hard to optimize our single-use device reprocessing program,” said Brandi Gustafson, green team chairwoman for the hospital.

“We reprocessed more than 3,300 pounds of items that otherwise would have gone to the landfill or incinerated.”

Brandi also credited the team’s success to the many champions in the OR — including environmental services team members — who diligently recycle everything possible and help each team member to participate. “The most important factor in our success is the team; we have a supportive team from the top down,” Gustafson said.

Team members are also increasing the number of reusable rigid containers they use for surgical instruments versus blue wrap. Besides staying out of the waste stream, the containers provide more protection for patients and caregivers.