Hood River Water Polo athletes help take the gold at regionals for Junior Olympic Qualifiers

Jamie Robinson and Rose Finstad, of Hood River, and their Empire Water Polo Academy teammates took the gold medal at the recent regional Junior Olympic Qualifier in Seattle, competing with players from Oregon, Washington, and Western Canada. They, in turn, earned the top spot for National Junior Olympics in Los Angeles July 27-30. They qualified to compete in the championship bracket at Nationals for 16U girls.

Other Hood River players in the mix were Madekit Greenleaf and Olivia Sumerfield, incoming freshmen playing with Empire’s 14U girls, who placed third. They will play in the championship bracket in L.A. for that age group. Faith Ocheskey, playing with Tualatin Hills in the same bracket as Empire, placed fifth with her team, and qualified for the “classic” bracket.

Robinson and Hana Wigzell, from Sandy, were top scorers for the tournament, followed by Rochelle Beavers, of Barlow, and Finstad. Beavers and Robinson were playmakers balancing scoring and feeding Finstad at Center and Wigzell on her relentless drives. Madison Button, by far the top goalie at regionals, showcased some highlight-film quality saves and even scored from the far side of the pool on one long-range bomb with time running out. Empire is led by Head Coach Shawn McKecknie, with Hood River Head Coach Dave Robinson helping out on the run to Junior Olympics.

“Olivia, Madekit, Jamie, and Rose’s experience at Empire will pay big dividends this fall in high school, regularly practicing with 18Us and returning college players,” Robinson said. “This is a first, winning the gold in the region, for JOs, largely due to the challenge of (playing) older and more experienced players on a daily basis.”

For the tournament, Robinson scored 11 goals on 15 shot attempts and recorded an impressive .733 shooting percentage while adding 13 assists and 17 steals. Finstad scored six goals, two assists and nine steals.