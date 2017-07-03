ODF releases fire season restrictions

Fire season’s back, amid hot temperatures in the Columbia Gorge. Officials are urging the public to take precautions given the scorcher conditions and potentially windy days.

Oregon Department of Forestry’s regulated closure restrictions took effect Friday, June 30, at midnight for ODF-protected lands in central Oregon. These lands include private, municipal and state lands protected by the Central Oregon District.

Most notably, a burn ban takes effect July 1 for burn barrels in Hood River and Wasco counties (see guide below for details).

Warm summer temperatures over the last few weeks have dried forest fuels, increasing fire behavior and the potential for rapid fire growth throughout the district. Recent lightning activity has kept firefighters busy, but an even greater comes from the increase in human-caused fires in the last week.

“Firefighting resources working to put out preventable human caused fires contributes to long term fatigue and could prevent firefighters from being able to respond in a timely manner to some of the lightning fires,” explained Kiel Nairns, assistant unit forester in The Dalles.

“These preventable fires also increase unnecessary exposure and risk to our firefighters.”

The intent behind the closures is to reduce human caused fires by restricting high probability activities, ODF staff said. Additional restrictions and the full closure proclamation is available for reading at www.Oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx.

Restrictions guide

Here’s all you need to know about fire season restrictions on ODF-protected lands this summer.

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one operational 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.

Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas.

Chainsaw use is prohibited, between the hours of 1 to 8 p.m. Chainsaw use is permitted at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present.

Mowing of dried grass with power driven equipment is prohibited, between 1 to 8 p.m., except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.

Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land.

Beginning July 1, open burning including burn barrels in Hood River and Wasco counties will be prohibited.

The public is also reminded that the use of tracer ammunition or exploding targets is illegal within the District during fire season. As of Jan. 1, 2017 sky lanterns and other luminaries are prohibited in Oregon.

This year, to date, human caused fires have accounted for two-thirds of fires in the district. The state manages about 821,000 forest acres.

For details on the Central Oregon District, visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.