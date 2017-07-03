Pet of the Week: Chapo is great with kids, other dogs

Chapo has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s a handsome 18 pound, 2-year-old mix … maybe Lhasa? Maybe Schnauzer? A little Doxie somewhere? It's a total guess, but we do know for sure that Chapo is a fun-loving dog whose best friend is a goofy, 50 pound lab mix. Those two can play for hours!

Chapo keeps up with the big dogs, and thinks little dogs are pretty cool, too. He's lived with kids as young as 3 and is excellent with them, letting them brush his hair or rub his belly — cuddles are always welcome — and in exchange, he'll help clean the kitchen floor!



Chapo would love to go to a home where he can get some nice walks around the neighborhood, have some kids to play with and just to make things perfect, maybe even another dog in the house. Chapo enjoys the outdoors, is not a fan of long car rides, but practice should ease his tummy.

He's current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Chapo is $205. We are a small, busy group of volunteers, and, since many of our dogs are in foster, we ask that applications be turned in from our website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; we’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.