Pick of the Week: ‘No Man’s Land’ at CCA

On Sunday, July 9, Columbia Center for the Arts will broadcast the National Theatre Live (NT Live) performance of the hit play “No Man’s Land.” Following their sold-out run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in this Harold Pinter play, broadcast live from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

Each NT Live broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in one of the premiere London theatres, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the “best seat in the house” view of each production. Where these cameras are placed is different for each broadcast, to make sure that cinema audiences enjoy the best possible experience every time. Satellites then allow the productions to be broadcast live to select theater venues around the globe.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Purchase tickets online at columbiaarts.org, in the art gallery at 215 Cascade in Hood River, or at Waucoma Bookstore. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more at events@columbiaarts.org.

About the play

One summer’s evening, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.