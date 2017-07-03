Soltysiak bros take Gorge Cup twin bill

Last weekend was a good one to be a Soltysiak.

Brothers Phil and Tom Soltysiak took first and second place, respectively, in a Gorge Cup doubleheader last weekend, taking the top spots in both the Saturday and Sunday races of the summer-long windsurfing slalom series. Both competed in the open men division; Phil Soltysiak won all but four of the 14 heats over the two competitions.

The wind was whipping both days, creating large swells on the Columbia River in front of the Hood River Event Site where the race was held, although Scotia Bauer, race director, said the wind was more consistent Sunday.

Jay Salzman took first in the senior grand masters division, placing third overall Saturday and seventh overall on Sunday. Sam Bauer won the grand masters class Saturday, placing fourth overall, and MacRae Wylde edged Bauer out Sunday for the top spot in the division, placing third, with Bauer right behind him in fourth. The masters category went to Lubo Varga in the first race, who placed fifth, and then went to Igor Landais in the second race, who took sixth.

Tyler Czinege was the lone entrant in the junior category Saturday, placing 18th overall, while Al Madere was all by himself in the same category Sunday, taking 17th.

Though it’s only the beginning of July, the weekend’s races roughly mark the halfway point for this year’s Gorge Cup. Overall standings hadn’t been updated as of press time Monday morning, although it’s safe to say that with two wins and two second-place finishes, the Soltysiaks are either at or very close to the top.

Remaining Gorge Cup races for the season will be held July 22, July 29, and Aug. 12-13. For more information and results, go to gorgecup.com.