Sports briefs for July 4

Laser Masters National Championships July 7-9

The Columbia Gorge Racing Association will play host to the Laser Masters National Championships July 7-9. This regatta is open to all Laser class members who have reached the age of 35 by the regatta start date. The CGRA will also be raffling off to competitors a free, all-inclusive pass to an International Sailing Academy training clinic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. More information available at cgra.org.