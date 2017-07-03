Terroir Talk: Gorge Owned Green Drinks gathers at Syncline July 11

Gorge Owned hosts the next Green Drinks event, July 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Syncline Winery in Lyle, Wash.

Owners Poppie and James Mantone will provide a vineyard and garden tour. James will talk about sustainability practices used in the winemaking process and the unique properties of the Gorge that go into their unique style of winemaking. The couple’s experience with bio-dynamic farming plays an integral role and connection to the land and to the community are values exemplified in their wines and their business model.

Also, enjoy wood fire pizza hors d’oeuvre by Chef Evan Klein.

Green Drinks is a monthly networking event that aims to raise awareness about environmentally friendly business practices while providing a quality networking opportunity for members of the community. Cost of admission is a $5 suggested donation, waived for Gorge Owned members.