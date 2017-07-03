Underground Hip-Hop

Photos by Jim Drake

(Jim Drake’s Entertainment Blog)

Here’s one for my personal record book. After 50-plus years of being on the planet, I attended my first Hip Hop show last Friday night at Underground Music Station. Possibly being the latest (I conked out at 1:45 a.m.) and loudest, show for me in the last 20 years, it featured (clockwise) Ontario artist Oso Negro, Nocando (this is actually pronounced “No Can Do,” as I learned), beats were provided by DJ Zinker, and Mic Cates were on the bill. This show, to me, is a sort of full circle chain of events, as it was produced by Shea Wooten, who as some of you may know, is my cousin. Thanks Shea, for bringing this genre to Hood River and showing me the power and grit that words into a microphone can bring.