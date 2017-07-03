YESTERYEARS: Hood River to have new city hall in 1997

1917 — 100 years ago

From the time the local circus came to town Sunday night until it left the following evening, local police officers were kept busy. The circus crowd included several of the type technically known as “roughnecks.” When they reached the circus grounds at the ball park they started in with a high hand, breaking down fences and trespassing on the property east of the ballpark leased by J.L. Johnson, father of Sheriff Thos. F. Johnson.

1927 — 90 years ago

To ascertain which trail up Mount Hood would be the best for the coming Legion Climb, which is to be carried out by members of the club, two parties of Crag Rats left Cloud Cap Inn Sunday morning. One party under the leadership of Paul Hoerlein headed for Cooper’s Spur and by the ridge to the old trail, while the other party crossed Eliot Glacier over what is known as the Sunshine Trail. The latter party, under the leadership of A.L. Anderson, had not proceeded far before they realized that they had a very hard trip in hand, for the former Sunshine Trail is now crevassed and twisted by the heavy pressure from the huge snowfields above this trail.

VERBATIM: Patton Retires After 50 Years Of Railroading Completing 50 years of railroad service as telegrapher-agent and ticket seller, H. (“Pat”) Patton has now retired from the Union Pacific System. Mr. and Mrs. Patton arrived in Hood River on July 5, 1910, and stayed at the old Mt. Hood Hotel for several days to enjoy the hospitality of the Bells. A two-horse hack met the trains in those early days. There were many boat excursions on the Columbia River, and these were highly popular among residents. Strawberry was then king in this area. Paved streets and more automobiles came later; the Columbia River Highway was just a dream. Yet the little town of Hood River and the valley beyond looked as beautiful then to the Pattons as it did to many others, and still looks that way to them. Six children were born to Mr. and Mrs. Patton, and all were raised here. “Since their mother died last November, home is not any more,” said Patton. “This coming Fourth of July will be my second away from the job in these 37 years. Christmas and other holidays were also just another day. But I’m going to miss those familiar faces of our many good customers and friends, who have kept my job going all these years,” said Patton. — Hood River News, July 4, 1947

1937 — 80 years ago

The problem of providing suitable quarters for Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson was solved last weekend, and in a manner entirely agreeable to all concerned. From now on, circuit court will be held in the large rear hall above the First National Bank, owners of which have already undertaken the job of making the several minor changes necessary. The hall is amply large enough for even the trial cases which might be expected to draw a comparatively large audience, and these come so infrequently in Hood River as to be a distinct novelty, and for the general run of court business, the space available will be more utility than that in the old courthouse now.

1947 — 70 years ago

Further details of pre-fabricated homes which the city school board has authorized to be built this summer are given as follows: The pre-fabs have two bedrooms, measure 16 feet by 32 feet, and have shingle sides. Floors, walls and ceilings are insulated and wiring is already installed, as are fixtures and plumbing. Shipped from Seattle where the fixtures were installed, the buildings were made in Texas and are easily assembled because of special bolt locking.

A serious problem, of interest to fruit growers and shippers, is the disposal, later this month, of hail-damaged fruit to bring cost or better to the orchardists who suffered damage, all the way from total to light, in respect to the tornado-like storm, which played havoc in a number of orchards in the lower valley and left its mark on fruit in other sections of the valley north of Parkdale.

1957 — 60 years ago

Water safety school started July 1, and students have until July 6 to register for the course, according to Miss Gail Bronson, director of the program for the Red Cross. She reports a high enrollment already. Miss Bronson urged parents of those taking the course to encourage daily attendance. “There will be a test given at the end of the course, and daily attendance is pretty important to pass the test,” she explained.

Seventy-seven men fanned out into one million acres of precious Mount Hood forest land this week, after completing a three-day course in forest protection at Camp Wyeth June 25. Ranger Wayne Gurley called the school “one of our most successful operations,” and felt that a high proportion of the men would leave the school fully equipped to handle their fire guard duties.

1967 — 50 years ago

Anderson Funeral Home has announced plans for the construction of a new $150,000 facility to rise near Belmont Road east of the Catholic church. The two-acre site is now in process of being annexed to the City of Hood River. A residence has already been removed from the funeral home land and preparations were being made this week for the groundbreaking.

Clear Creek Dam and Reservoir, south of Parkdale, should become a reality by the end of 1968. Besides being a source of irrigation water, the reservoir will be open to recreational development if any agencies elect to construct improvements. Plans are already being formulated to pave the county road to the lake area.

1977 — 40 years ago

Two major building projects in the Hood River area were in various stages of processing this week, and construction on one of them is expected to start in the next 30 days. A building permit was issued last week for major changes at the Hood River Care Center on Belmont Road and plans have been submitted to the city engineer’s office for a new Luhr Jensen manufacturing plant at the Port of Hood River industrial park. The care center permit was processed by the county planning office. Both projects will mark the end of long preparation periods. For Jensen, the construction will enable the company to consolidate operations now scattered in several plants throughout the area into one building.

1987 — 30 years ago

No vacancy! The sign has become a common one during Hood River’s windsurfing summers, but Port of Hood River commissioners took steps Monday night that could alleviate the problem. The commission approved, in concept, a proposed development for a port-owned vacant lot bordered by Seventh and Eighth streets and Cascade and Columbia. The proposed project would include residential and commercial uses. A zoning change would be required, downzoning the property form industrial to C-2 (general commercial) use.

1997 — 20 years ago

By mid-August, Hood River will have its first “new” city hall in 76 years. The city officially closed a deal last week with US Bank for the purchase of the company’s former downtown branch building, and on Monday the city council approved a remodeling project for the building. City hall offices will move to the bank building at Third and Oak streets, while the current city hall will become the new home for the city police department.

2007 — 10 years ago

July 5 marks 25 years to the day since Frank and Sheryl Akin bought Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River. On Monday, they transferred ownership to the newest owners, Jack and Debbi Trumbull. The Akins will formally retire on Thursday, the same evening they host the Chamber of Commerce Business After-Hours event.

For the last 26 years, Mid Valley Market in Odell has been in the capable hands of Kathie and John Alley. The time has finally come for them to bid adieu to the grocers’ business. On Friday, June 29, Mid Valley Market officially changed hands and became property of Y.H.C. Enterprises, owned by Yong and Meyong Cho.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer