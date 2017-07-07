The Ale List: Double Mountain Brewery goes ‘Dark and Moody’ for summer

Double Mountain Brewery and a national direct to door craft beer delivery service are officially “Beer Buddies.”

Second in Tavour’s new line of exclusive custom beers going by that name is Double Mountain’s new Imperial Stout, “Dark and Moody” (10 percent ABV).

Dark and Moody will be released on July 11 at The Noble Fir in Ballard, Wash., from 6-9 p.m. Double Mountain will do a tap take-over at Noble Fir and provide to-go bottles. Dark and Moody will be on tap next week at the Hood River and Portland taprooms.

Tavour works with more than 400 independent breweries to get their beer directly to consumers. “Tavour has been a great partner for years, and really good about promoting our more esoteric beer styles,” said brewmaster Matt Swihart, in particular the brewery’s barrel aged and other smaller runs such as the cask series, and the Peche and Kriek sour ales.

“Their customers are beer collectors who are looking for beers that can’t be found in other spots,” Swihart said.

“They’re a fun group to work with, they had a lot of input and came up to my orchard (in Odell) and talked a lot about beers, and a good time was had by all.”

Solera samples

Solera Brewery’s brewer and co-owner Jason Kahler said he’s got something light, dark, and sour staged for release soon: a Helles lager, a dry Irish stout with coffee, and the annual Peche.

Solera hosted the second annual KriekFest on June 24. The day was among the hottest of the year, and shade is at a premium on the south side of the brewery, but the festival was well-attended, according to Kahler. Solera teams with Portland beer writer Brian Yeager to stage the event. Kahler said one of the stand-out beers was a kriek from Engine No. 9 in Tacoma, making its Oregon debut, as the brewery distribution license was recently expanded to this state.

Brews of the week

• The tasty new “My Amarillo Don’t” at Thunder Island Brewery in Cascade Locks. The single-hop pale ale (6.2 ABV) concocted by brewer Brian Bissell, is as full in flavor and smooth on the palate as its name is mysterious: likely a reference to Amarillo hops.

Anyway, it’s complex enough without needing to speculate too much on the name, yet perfect for a warm summer evening enjoying the river roll by. The beer equivalent of a gentle eddy next to the swirling channel.

• Find Ferment Czech Pilz (spelled that way) at 64 Oz. Taproom on Third Street. This is a 6.0 ABV pils that plays by the rules — almost: tweakz them slightly, you could say. It has a tropical nose, that hint of banana, and an overall sweet character that gradually tails off and finishes with a dry, refreshing snap unlike a typical lager. Made in Portland by Hood River brewer Dan Peterson, who plans to move his brewing operation full time to the new Key Development building at Second and Portway later this year.

Watch that space.

McCabe at ‘Science on Tap’

The “Science on Tap” event in Portland July 6 had a Hood River Connection. Dr. Kevin McCabe of Full Sail spoke at the event on “Evolution Under the Influence: Alcohol and the Coevolution of Humans and Yeast.”

McCabe is lab supervisor at Full Sail and coordinator of the Fermentation Sciences program at Columbia Gorge Community College.