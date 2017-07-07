ANTIQUE steam tractor, restored over the last few years by driver Jack Sheppard and others, announces the start of the July 4 parade. Moments later the tractor, moving at a very low speed, rear-ended a van donated for the day by ERS Rentals to shuttle veterans back to their vehicles.

“It’s his baby,” said Judy Newman, director of Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum, which had several vehicles in the parade. Newman said Sheppard joked, “Am I fired?”

Newman said the tractor was undamaged and will be back for future parades. No one was hurt but the van back windows were all shattered. Parade director Tom Yates said, “The team got right on it and cleaned up the glass in the street thanks to a broom and dust pan from the Shell Station.” Newman said WAAAM assumes responsibility and is working with ERS to resolve the matter.