Brian Stevens to host youth basketball camp this month

Brian Stevens, former head coach of the Horizon Christian School girls basketball team, will be hosting a coed basketball camp this summer for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade, as well as a camp for college students.

Called Elite Basketball Camp, Stevens said it is a “specialized camp” that was developed with “input from college and NBA trainers,” and added that he has “individually trained 14 scholarship athletes using these methods.

“I have spent the past few years travelling and working with professional trainers from around the U.S.A. and the world, learning what they teach and how they communicate it to their athletes,” he said.

Stevens had great coaching success during his three years at Horizon, taking a team with a perennial losing record and turning them into a 21-6 juggernaut his final season with the Hawks, leading them to their first district title and state tournament berth in the 14-year history of the Horizon girls program. Stevens said he’s been monitoring basketball in the Gorge for the past couple years and that he has “tailor made this camp to supplement what the athletes in this area need to take their game to the next level.”

The camp will focus on a variety of fundamentals, such as how to beat a defender one-on-one, improving shooting and ball handling, improving body and ball control, increasing your basketball IQ, learning how to energize your team and respond to mistakes, and many other on-court and off-court elements of the game.

The middle school and high school camp (grades 6-12) will run July 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. Cost is $200.

The elementary camp will run from July 24-28 at The Dalles Middle School and will run in two sessions. Incoming Kindergarteners through second grade will attend from 8 a.m. to noon; third through fifth grade will attend from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $90.

Middle school camp and high school/college camp will run July 31 to Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School. Cost is $200.

For more information, and to register, go to elite-basketballcamp.com.