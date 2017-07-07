Cherry Celebration comes to Hood River Fruit Loop

It's the time of year when businesses throughout the Hood River Fruit Loop share the bounty of the Hood River Valley, starting with the annual Cherry Celebration July 15-16.

Cherry Celebration offers activities for everyone. Farms will be offering many varieties of fresh-picked and u-pick cherries, wines, lavender, jams and other cherry treats, and several feature picnic areas.

In addition to the orchard-fresh fruit available, some Fruit Loop farms serve up special activities or attractions for Cherry Celebration. Admission to most Fruit Loop farms and attractions is free, and most are open from at least 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a Fruit Loop map and more information, visit hoodriverfruitloop.com.