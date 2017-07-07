0

Church News: Vacation Bible Schools kick off next week

Members of the Tucker Road Baptist Church toss candy during the Odell Fourth of July Parade Tuesday. Tucker Road Baptist also was at the Hood River Parade. Many area churches will hold Vacation Bible Schools starting next week.

Photo by Trisha Walker
As of Friday, July 7, 2017

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Covenant Christian announces its Vacation Bible School at the Hood River Fourth of July parade.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

The Immanuel Lutheran Fourth of July float.

Tucker Road Baptist Church will hold “Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for kids’ pre-K to sixth grade. Free; “searching the visible, discovering the invisible.” For more information, contact Pat at 541-490-8069.

Riverside will hold its annual “Earth Camp” July 10-14 from 9 a.m. until noon each day for kids entering K-5 grades.

This year’s theme is “The Earth Speaks.” Registration forms are available online at www.riversideucc.com. Follow the links to “Nurture your Children.” Earth Camp is $50 for the week or $10 a day, with scholarships available.

Forms can be dropped off at the church, or contact at 541-386-1412.

Hood River Church of the Nazarene hosts “Go Fish: Backstage with the Bible” July 10-14 for students in preschool through sixth grade. Registration runs from 5-6 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m.; activities run from 6-8 p.m. and include Bible stories, music, crafts and games. For more information or to preregister, call 541-386-2604.

Covenant Christian holds “Passport to Missions” Vacation Bible School July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to noon for students ages 5-12. To register, visit Coventhr.org.

River of Life Assembly will hold “Galactic Starveyors” VBS July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; open to kids going into kindergarten to sixth grade. Music, games, prizes, snacks and God’s story. When registering, please note any special needs. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

Send Vacation Bible School info to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodriver-news.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 107.

