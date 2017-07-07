‘El mundo de música’

“Muy buenas noches y feliz víspera de la Independencia! Good evening and Happy Independence Eve!”

With those words, Radio Tierra Board Member Gale Arnold welcomed a crowd of 100 or so people to the third annual “Mayor’s Independence Eve” at Bingen Theater.

Following a welcome by mayors David Poucher of White Salmon, Betty Barnes of Bingen and Paul Blackburn of Hood River, Arnold presented an award to one of the Gorge’s major musical leaders, Juan Antonio Martinez of Hood River, teacher and leader of the mariachi band Los Temerosos, who performed a set at Independence Eve for the third year. Arnold said:

“Last year Radio Tierra began a tradition of honoring a person from our community during our mayors’ Independence Eve celebration with the recognition of Minoru Yasui — an outstanding citizen from our community for his work on civil rights and social justice during the Second World War.

“Each year we will add a name of another person we recognize for the good they have done to make our world a better, richer, more humane world,” Arnold said.

“This year we are delighted to recognize a man who has greatly contributed to make our community and the world a better, more united place with a very special kind of harmony in the arena of the arts — in the arena of music: Juan Antonio Martinez.

“Since his arrival in Hood River nearly 30 years ago, he has selflessly taught music to hundreds of students of all ages. While teaching music, he has taught everyone the importance of being good citizens, the importance of honoring the family, the importance of preserving the beauty and diversity of his native culture and traditions and how for a better future we all need to respect and help each other.

“The first time that here in Hood River, far from Mexico, I saw, heard and was delighted by musicians playing traditional mariachi music, wearing beautiful charro clothing, I learned Juan Antonio’s name. So I went and discovered that each room at St. Mary’s Church was filled with him and some of his older students teaching: voice, piano, guitar, violin, bass, accordions, etc.

“He expanded this program of free music lessons and supplying instruments to many in his native home, Guanajuato, Mexico, and surrounding rural areas like El Espiritu Santo, and more recently into El Valle de la Paz in Africa.

“While teaching locals music, he started ESDUN International (acronym for El Sueño de un Niño), his program of people discovering musical talent while sharing his gift of music while working to preserve the beautiful traditions and values of his native culture.”