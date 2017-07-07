Fire caused by fireworks

A JULY 5 fire damaged the west side of Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant at 1911 Cascade Ave. The fire, which broke out in the early morning in trees next to the building, was caused by fireworks. Fire Chief Leonard Damien said someone heard a loud bang and called 9-1-1. Fire crews responded with an engine and knocked down the flames; smoke was also showing from upper level apartments, but the fire didn’t impinge deeply into the structure. Security camera footage indicated that somebody lit a firework in the brush next to Ho Ho, which caused the blaze. The matter is under investigation by Hood River Police Department.