Land Board sides with watchdogs against Dee hotel

After rising to the state’s highest land use appeals board, the legal back-and-forth over a proposed 50-room hotel in Dee has set back the development’s progress.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals released a June 29 order upholding several arguments launched by Hood River Valley Residents Committee against the upper valley project, DeeTour Hotel.

LUBA took issue with the legal grounds on which Hood River County approved the hotel for construction, and remanded portions of the case, effectively sending the matter back to the county for resolution.

The hotel is an envisioned add-on to a concert venue, DeeTour, planned by land owner Apollo Land Holdings LLC. It would repurpose the long-vacant, industrial-zoned former Dee Hardboard Mill site southwest of the Lost Lake Road-Dee Highway intersection.

HRVRC opposed Apollo’s concept, saying such a resort would overwhelm Dee’s quiet country setting.

In spring 2016, the group appealed the county planning department’s approval of DeeTour Hotel to the planning commission. The panel overturned staff’s recommendation based on HRVRC’s appeal, but Apollo countered by appealing to the county board of commissioners. Commissioners upheld the DeeTour Hotel application.

“This means the Dee site is saved for what was always intended there: a rural industrial site.” — Mike McCarthy

From there, the Residents Committee appealed the case to LUBA in February.

LUBA also found problems with the county’s decision to greenlight DeeTour Hotel.

In a written decision, the board said that inadequate justification had been provided to demonstrate the proposed hotel is a rural use.

LUBA also found that the county’s industrial zone (M-1) was never acknowledged to comply with a statewide planning goal concerning urbanization. Therefore, LUBA decided the county can’t rely on a 1984 goal exception that had been established for the Dee Hardboard Mill, the “Dee Mill Exception,” to allow the proposed hotel.

“We conclude that the county’s interpretation of the Dee Mill Exception and the M-1 zoning as authorizing the proposed hotel use is contrary to the exception statutes and the rule that implements the exception statutes at OAR 660-004-0018 (Planning and Zoning for Exception Areas),” the final order states as a preface to more arguments.

Leaders at HRVRC applauded LUBA’s decision, asserting that DeeTour Hotel amounts to a poor use of the property, akin to a destination resort.

“This means the Dee site is saved for what was always intended there: a rural industrial site that fits our community and provides year-round better paying jobs,” HRVRC president

Mike McCarthy said.

Jason Taylor, an Apollo member who has advocated for the DeeTour concert venue and hotel, could not be reached for comment by press time.

Taylor has said at previous government hearings in Hood River that the hotel would revitalize the historic lumber site and spur economic growth.

Apollo introduced the concert venue concept in 2013, and got permission to site the development the next year. In late 2015, Apollo applied for a hotel add-on — but LUBA halted that piece of the project.

Apollo has several options in response, according to Eric Walker, county principal planner.

The applicant can choose to either appeal LUBA’s decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals within 21 days of the decision or request (within 180 days) that the county proceed with the application on remand, he said.

The LUBA decision may have ramifications, yet uncertain, for development on industrial areas within the county.

HRVRC maintained in a statement that LUBA’s decision “also stops the threat of copycats who might try this elsewhere.”

The county planning department will look into the results of LUBA’s action. Walker said, “Although we are still studying LUBA’s decision, it appears that it will likely affect future applications on all M-1 zoned properties in the county, especially those involving commercial projects.”

The LUBA decision is titled LUBA No. 2017-014, posted online at www.oregon.gov/luba/Pages/index.aspx under the “Final Opinions” tab.