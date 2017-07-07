0

Local seniors bring home hardware from USA Orienteering Championships

As of Friday, July 7, 2017

Jill and Rick McBee, of Hood River, were awarded medals at the three-day US National Orienteering Championships held in Boise and Stanley, Idaho, June 23–25.

They competed against an international and national array of contestants in the 70-plus category of this U.S.A. map-reading test of speed and navigation through complicated city and forest terrain. Jill received silver medals in the women’s 70-plus sprint, middle and long courses as well as a bronze medal for her performance in the overall orienteering event.

Rick received a bronze medal for his map-reading performance in the men’s 70-plus middle distance race. The McBees are members of the Columbia River Orienteering Club (CROC) of Portland which had a total representation at this national level meet of seven contestants in the age categories of 35-plus, 45-plus, 50-plus, 55-plus and 70-plus. Persons interested in orienteering events should check the CROC website at croc.org.

