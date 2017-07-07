A musical plus

The Lack Family performs a rollicking show on July 4 at Jackson Park as part of the post-parade festivities. The five-piece traveling band — Scott and Paula and their daughters Sarah, Deborah and Chloe — started out with quiet harmonies and worked their way up to a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” within the first half-hour. They also gave away free copies of their latest (and seventh) CD, “Seven.”