Police Log, June 12 to July 2

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

June 23 — E. Marina Drive — Female arrested for domestic assault IV.

June 28 — Oak Street — Male cited for harassment (offensive contact with sexually intimate parts) after a follow-up investigation.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

June 18 — Hood River — Local male cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.

June 19 — Hood River — Hood River juveniles were cited for minor in possession of tobacco product or inhalant system, minor in possession of marijuana, and curfew violation.

June 30 — I-84 at exit 62 — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession and unlawful distribution of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

June 16 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Transient male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for intimidation, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

June 20 — Seventh Street, 1000 block — Resident reported the back tires of his vehicle were deflated or cut.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 17 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was ultimately cited and released to a family member.

June 17 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.

June 23 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Missing Persons:

June 16 — Hood River — An 18-year-old Hood River resident was reported missing after his car was located in Utah, abandoned.

June 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer received a call for a possible missing male out of Vancouver, Wash.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 18 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended/revoked.

June 18 — Mosier — While transporting a suspect to NORCOR, an officer located a motor vehicle crash eastbound on I-84 at Memaloose Rest Area.

June 21 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for no license plate lights. The vehicle was towed. The male driver was violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

June 23 — Indian creek Trail — Officer responded to a report of a moped over an embankment. It was later determined the owner had been pushing it while intoxicated and lost it over the embankment. The moped was towed and returned to its owner.

June 25 — Riverside Drive, 500 block — Officer responded to a single car, non-injury crash. The vehicle struck a tree on the sidewalk and the male driver was transported to the hospital. Ultimately, the cause of the accident was a medical issue.

June 28 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported in a parking lot.

July 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Female taken into custody for three valid arrest warrants.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

June 12 — Sherman Avenue, 300 block — White Salmon female arrested for a warrant. She was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Sherman near Third.

June 18 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Male arrested at a local business for warrants, and for possession of methamphetamine, after getting a report of an unsupervised child.

June 14 — Hood River — Male and female both lodged at NORCOR on probation violation detainers out of Washington County.

June 28 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on four outstanding felony warrants out of Benton County, Wash.

June 30 — I-84 at milepost 78 — An Astoria, Ore., resident was detained on a warrant out of Clatsop County. The individual was later released and given a date to appear at the request of the warrant-issuing county.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

June 12 — Hood River — Attempted burglary reported to have occurred over the weekend of June 3-4.

June 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft reported. Two individuals stole produce from outside a building.

June 17 — Front Street, 200 block — Male arrested for burglary II, theft III and criminal mischief II.

June 21 — Industrial Loop, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

June 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Hazel Dell, Wash., resident was cited and released for theft III.

June 26 — Toll Bridge — Vehicle reported stolen.

June 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Report of a theft reported of about $1000. It was a cold report.

June 28 — Front Street, 200 block — Hood River male cited for theft III.

July 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

June 12 — Woods Court — Male subject taken to the emergency room for a police officer mental hold.

June 15 — Pacific Avenue near Eighth — Abandoned bike recovered.

June 18 — Indian Creek Trail — An abandoned bike was recovered near Union Street.

June 20 — Fifth Street, 1100 block — Application paperwork issued informing of a municipal code violation.

June 22 — 13th and Oak — Officer dispatched to a sign posted in the public right of way.

June 23 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Unsupervised child in the middle of the street reported.