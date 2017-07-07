Pool Notes

Kidz Dental Zone Swim is a special open swim from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Stop by for swimming, fun and prizes.

Summer Lessons

Registration is underway for summer swim lessons. Session 3 in the morning starts July 17. Session B evening lessons start July 17 as well. Adult lessons are also offered 6:45-7:15 p.m. during the evening sessions.

Adult Lap Swim

The Hood River Aquatic Center offers an adult lap swim class every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will increase strength, endurance, and work on stroke technique in this fast paced and fun class. Drop in any Wednesday to give it a try.

Swim Bus starts

Two Swim Bus sessions are scheduled this summer, both with ongoing registration. Every Wednesday kids can be picked up at Mid Valley or Parkdale. Swim at the pool from 3-5 p.m. with a swim lesson from 5-5:30 p.m. Sign up through Community Education.

Open Swims

The pool holds open swims from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Basketball, slide, rope swing, and more are available. Evening open swims are Monday through Thursday 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy $1 open swims on Wednesdays 1-5 p.m. and Fridays 6-8 p.m.

Lap Swim

The pool now has at least one public lap lane available during open facility hours; see lap swim availability charts on the website and at the facility. Generally, the noon to 1 p.m. lunch hour will have the greatest number of lanes.

Jr. Lifeguard Training

This summer the Hood River Aquatic Center will be offering Junior Lifeguard training courses. Registrants must pass a prerequisite skills test and be 11-14 years of age on the first day of class; cost is $80. The Junior Guard sessions are two weeks long, with the next session starting July 17. This is the schedule (and participants must attend all sessions):

n Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Hood River Aquatic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

n Wednesday, Friday, Waterfront Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register for any classes and programs online at www.hoodriverparksandrec.org, or call 541-386-1303.