Public Records — Building Permits, June 2017

City
Double Mountain LLC, 8 Fourth Street, commercial mechanical
Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial mechanical
Argonaut Investments, LLC, 216 Cascade, commercial mechanical
Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Way, commercial structural x2
Scott Freeman, 1225 Wasco, commercial structural
Pfriem Brewing Company, 707 Portway Avenue, commercial structural x2
East Point Properties, LLC, 207 Front Street, commercial structural
Philip Jensen, trustee, 2508 May Street, commercial structural
Double Mountain LLC, 8 Fourth Street, commercial structural
Hood River Properties, LLC, 2500 Cascade, commercial structural
Russel and Betty Paddock, 1802 12th Street, commercial structural
Brenda Davoren, 817 A June Street, residential mechanical
HRB Investments LLC, 2072 Belmont Avenue, residential mechanical
Michelle Hughes, 1999 Seventh Court, residential mechanical
Nancy Weber, trustee, 1818 Sherman, residential mechanical
Joseph Isitt, 708 Piltz Court, residential mechanical
Iris and Leonard Hay, tr et al, 1226 Montello, residential mechanical
2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential mechanical
Brian Smith and Bonnie Lebrenton-Smith, 3107 Sherman, residential mechanical
Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential mechanical
Mark Goldstein et ux et al, 36 Serpentine Road, residential mechanical
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural
Brenda Davoren, 817 A June Street, residential structural
Common Good Homes, LLC, 408 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Maui and Janellen Meyer, 1002 Oak, residential structural
John and Jessica Metta, 651 Floral Place, residential structural
Rebecca and Zachary Chown, 717 Montello, residential structural
HRB Investments, LLC, 2072 Belmont, residential structural
Bill Ray III and Christin Marie Sanders, 1011 May Street, residential structural
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Richard Rice Jr. and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential structural
2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential structural
County
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical x2
Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial electrical
Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th, commercial electrical
Ryan Holdings, LLC, 550 Riverside Drive, commercial electrical
Port of Hood River, 110 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical
Hood River Dental Laboratories, LLC, 307 Sherman, commercial electrical
Argonaut Investments, LLC, 216 Cascade, commercial electrical
Hood River Center LLC, 1867 12th Street, commercial electrical
Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker, commercial electrical
David and Christine Taylor et al, 1825 Belmont, commercial electrical
Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial electrical
Parkdale Investments, LLC, 7270 Third Street, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical
DM Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 745 NW WaNaPa Street SW, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical
Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial electrical
City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson, commercial electrical
Hood River Sports Club, Inc., 1330 Brookside, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical
Donald et ux and Frank Herman III, 2701 Glass Drive, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial mechanical
Diamond Fruit Growers, 3511 Chevron, commercial mechanical
828 Enterprises, LLC, 1125 Tucker, commercial mechanical
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial plumbing
Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial plumbing
Otis Gardens Inc., 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial plumbing
Indian Creek Golf Course, LLC, 3605 Brookside, commercial plumbing
Philip Downer, 3716 Neal Creek Road, commercial plumbing
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial plumbing
Brian McNamara, 606 Oak, commercial plumbing
Scott Freeman, 1225 Wasco, commercial plumbing
Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial plumbing
Otis Gardens Inc., 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial structural
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial structural
Vesta USA, LLC, 2940 Thomsen, commercial structural
Hood River County School District, 300 WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural
Montello, LLC, 1734 Tucker, commercial structural
Philip Downer, 3716 Neal Creek Road, commercial structural
Carl Zerfing, 133 NW Hasselo, Cascade Locks, residential demo
Janet Parker, 1525 Country Club, residential electrical
Heather Allen, 210 Prospect, residential electrical
Darin and Heidi Parr, 910 Country Club, residential electrical
Dominic and Leanne Mancini, trustees, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Felimon Munoz Jr. et al, 4353 Trillium, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, residential electrical
Integrity Building and Construction, 310 Cameo, residential electrical
Angela Beer, tr. et al, 8190 Cooper Spur, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Evan and Novella Klein, 301 June, residential electrical
Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate, residential electrical
David Van Doren and Cheryl Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential electrical
Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential electrical
Samuel and Lidia Hancos, 58 SE Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
John Kenney and Deborah Vogel, 5245 York Hill, residential electrical
Frank Jr. and Shelia Wimmers, 4945 Binns Hill Drive, residential electrical
Kevin and Jennifer McNerney, 5677 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Larry Visser, 2595 Odell Highway, residential electrical
Michelle Hughes, 1999 Seventh Court, residential electrical
Randall and Joann Frazier, 3719 Belmont, residential electrical
Harold Jr. and Ruth Smith, 1010 Fourth Street, residential electrical
Paul and Elaine Thompson, 3536 Avalon Drive, residential electrical
Orchard Land Corporation, 1996 Country Club, residential electrical
Adam Herman, 7460 Clera Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Lester Brent and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential electrical
Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln, residential electrical
Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Heather Kincaid and David Murrell, 911 Columbia, residential electrical
Susan Sorensen, 1820 Eugene, residential electrical
Parkdale Community Church, 4907 McIsaac Drive, Parkdale, residential electrical
David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Richard Allen Rice Jr. and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Sarah Moore, 1613 A Street, residential electrical
Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential electrical
Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential electrical
Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential electrical
JRH Properties, LLC, 4155 Stonegate Drive, residential electrical
Morgan Larson and Christa Scheer, 1824 Prospect, residential electrical
Rebecca and Samuel Raulston, 845 Indian Creek Road, residential electrical
Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Thomas Seibert et al and Joan Burns, 5809 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 921 Goose Way, residential electrical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 923 Goose Way, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1250 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Mark Goldstein et ux, 36 Serpentine, residential electrical
Merrilee Cooper, 4077 Sherrard Road, residential electrical
Burzio, 3400 cherry Drive, residential electrical
Elaine Green, 2873 Odell Highway, residential manufactured dwelling
Cindy Moore, 7265 Fourth, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential manufactured dwelling
Benito Ortega et al, 3971 Kirby, residential manufactured dwelling
Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical
Stephen Vogt, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical
Daniel and Jan Homer, 4460 Stoltz, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow, residential mechanical
David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
MRED Properties, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
MRED Properties, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Randall and Joann Frazier, 3719 Belmont, residential mechanical
Glenn and Linda Miller et al, 6917 Allen Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Albert Beterbide Jr., tr et al, 3770 Belmont, residential mechanical
McGraw Holdings LLC, 6544 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
McGraw Holdings LLC, 6546 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Dominic and Leanne Mancini, trustees, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Darin and Heidi Parr, 910 Country Club, residential mechanical
Golden Mt. Ranch, 711 Dee Highway, Parkdale, residential mechanical
Richard et ux and Sharon Marsh, 2986 Shute Road, residential mechanical
Eric and Marcela Broussard, 1495, Moser Road, residential mechanical
Jeanie Dexter-Krieger, 2085 Avalon, residential mechanical
Edward and Cathy BGasta, 201 NE Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential mechanical
Jeanie Dexter-Krieger, 2085 Avalon, residential mechanical
Edward and Cathy Basta, 201 NE Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential mechanical
JRH Properties, LLC, 4155 Stonegate Drive, residential mechanical
John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential mechanical
Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Ae Sin Sonu, 25 SE Lilac Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 915 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Robert and Heidi Huskey, 1502 C Street, residential plumbing
Eddie and Lynda Gregory, 4940 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing
John Kenney and Deborah Vogel, 5245 York Hill, residential plumbing
Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1250 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1252 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 903 SE Warco, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Curtis Homes, LLC, 905 Goose Way, residential plumbing
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo, residential plumbing
Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 304 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1297 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1295 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Lester and Geneviev Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential plumbing
Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing
John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential plumbing
Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club, residential plumbing
Adam Herman, 7460 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing
Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene Street A, residential plumbing
Iris and Leonard Hay, tr et al, 1226 Montello, residential plumbing
Aaron and DNicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential plumbing
Cre Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Cre Holdings LLC, 2005 Sixth Street, residential plumbing
Matthew Rawdon, 2072 Belmont, residential plumbing
John and Jessica Metta, 651 Floral Place, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 988 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1293 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball 1841 Rebecca Court, residential structural
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4217 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4219 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural
Jennifer Harris, 5920 Iowa Drive, residential structural
Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential structural
Laura Pederson and James Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential structural
Brandon Barnard, 1501 Markham Road, residential structural
Curtis Haynie, 760 Frankton, residential structural
Charlotte Bickford, 650 Windcove Drive, residential structural
Stephen Vogt, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential structural
Daniel and Jan Homer, 4460 Stoltz, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Thomas and Cindy Johnson, 560 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Alfredo Elisea-Sanchez et al, 4331 Portland Drive, residential structural
Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow, residential structural
David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Rebecca and Samuel Raulston, 845 Indian Creek Road, residential structural
Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Ronald and Linda Harder, 1690 Markham Road, residential structural
MRED Properties, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
MRED Properties, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
C. Gilbert Family Properties, LLC, 5180 Riordan Hill, residential structural
Nicolas and Lauren Reed, 4550 Riordan Hill, residential structural
Paul and Elaine Thompson, 3536 Avalon Drive, residential structural
Timothy Hudson, 7499 Smullin Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate Drive, residential structural
Larry Visser, 2595 Odell Highway, residential structural
Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential structural
