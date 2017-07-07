0

Public Records — Building Permits, June 2017

As of Friday, July 7, 2017

City

Double Mountain LLC, 8 Fourth Street, commercial mechanical

Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial mechanical

Argonaut Investments, LLC, 216 Cascade, commercial mechanical

Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Way, commercial structural x2

Scott Freeman, 1225 Wasco, commercial structural

Pfriem Brewing Company, 707 Portway Avenue, commercial structural x2

East Point Properties, LLC, 207 Front Street, commercial structural

Philip Jensen, trustee, 2508 May Street, commercial structural

Double Mountain LLC, 8 Fourth Street, commercial structural

Hood River Properties, LLC, 2500 Cascade, commercial structural

Russel and Betty Paddock, 1802 12th Street, commercial structural

Brenda Davoren, 817 A June Street, residential mechanical

HRB Investments LLC, 2072 Belmont Avenue, residential mechanical

Michelle Hughes, 1999 Seventh Court, residential mechanical

Nancy Weber, trustee, 1818 Sherman, residential mechanical

Joseph Isitt, 708 Piltz Court, residential mechanical

Iris and Leonard Hay, tr et al, 1226 Montello, residential mechanical

2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential mechanical

Brian Smith and Bonnie Lebrenton-Smith, 3107 Sherman, residential mechanical

Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential mechanical

Mark Goldstein et ux et al, 36 Serpentine Road, residential mechanical

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural

Brenda Davoren, 817 A June Street, residential structural

Common Good Homes, LLC, 408 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Maui and Janellen Meyer, 1002 Oak, residential structural

John and Jessica Metta, 651 Floral Place, residential structural

Rebecca and Zachary Chown, 717 Montello, residential structural

HRB Investments, LLC, 2072 Belmont, residential structural

Bill Ray III and Christin Marie Sanders, 1011 May Street, residential structural

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Richard Rice Jr. and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential structural

2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential structural

County

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical x2

Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial electrical

Hood River Center, LLC, 1867 12th, commercial electrical

Ryan Holdings, LLC, 550 Riverside Drive, commercial electrical

Port of Hood River, 110 Portway Avenue, commercial electrical

Hood River Dental Laboratories, LLC, 307 Sherman, commercial electrical

Argonaut Investments, LLC, 216 Cascade, commercial electrical

Hood River Center LLC, 1867 12th Street, commercial electrical

Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker, commercial electrical

David and Christine Taylor et al, 1825 Belmont, commercial electrical

Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial electrical

Parkdale Investments, LLC, 7270 Third Street, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial electrical

DM Stevenson Ranch, LLC, 745 NW WaNaPa Street SW, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical

Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial electrical

City of Hood River, 1028 Wilson, commercial electrical

Hood River Sports Club, Inc., 1330 Brookside, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial electrical

Donald et ux and Frank Herman III, 2701 Glass Drive, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial mechanical

Diamond Fruit Growers, 3511 Chevron, commercial mechanical

828 Enterprises, LLC, 1125 Tucker, commercial mechanical

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial plumbing

Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial plumbing

Otis Gardens Inc., 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial plumbing

Indian Creek Golf Course, LLC, 3605 Brookside, commercial plumbing

Philip Downer, 3716 Neal Creek Road, commercial plumbing

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial plumbing

Brian McNamara, 606 Oak, commercial plumbing

Scott Freeman, 1225 Wasco, commercial plumbing

Port of Hood River, 707 Portway Avenue Ste. 101, commercial plumbing

Otis Gardens Inc., 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial structural

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial structural

Vesta USA, LLC, 2940 Thomsen, commercial structural

Hood River County School District, 300 WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural

Montello, LLC, 1734 Tucker, commercial structural

Philip Downer, 3716 Neal Creek Road, commercial structural

Carl Zerfing, 133 NW Hasselo, Cascade Locks, residential demo

Janet Parker, 1525 Country Club, residential electrical

Heather Allen, 210 Prospect, residential electrical

Darin and Heidi Parr, 910 Country Club, residential electrical

Dominic and Leanne Mancini, trustees, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Felimon Munoz Jr. et al, 4353 Trillium, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker, residential electrical

Integrity Building and Construction, 310 Cameo, residential electrical

Angela Beer, tr. et al, 8190 Cooper Spur, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Evan and Novella Klein, 301 June, residential electrical

Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate, residential electrical

David Van Doren and Cheryl Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential electrical

Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential electrical

Samuel and Lidia Hancos, 58 SE Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

John Kenney and Deborah Vogel, 5245 York Hill, residential electrical

Frank Jr. and Shelia Wimmers, 4945 Binns Hill Drive, residential electrical

Kevin and Jennifer McNerney, 5677 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Larry Visser, 2595 Odell Highway, residential electrical

Michelle Hughes, 1999 Seventh Court, residential electrical

Randall and Joann Frazier, 3719 Belmont, residential electrical

Harold Jr. and Ruth Smith, 1010 Fourth Street, residential electrical

Paul and Elaine Thompson, 3536 Avalon Drive, residential electrical

Orchard Land Corporation, 1996 Country Club, residential electrical

Adam Herman, 7460 Clera Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Lester Brent and Genevieve Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential electrical

Bruce and Alison Cunard, 1018 Lincoln, residential electrical

Denise Baker, 91 SE Warm Springs Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Heather Kincaid and David Murrell, 911 Columbia, residential electrical

Susan Sorensen, 1820 Eugene, residential electrical

Parkdale Community Church, 4907 McIsaac Drive, Parkdale, residential electrical

David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Richard Allen Rice Jr. and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Sarah Moore, 1613 A Street, residential electrical

Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential electrical

Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential electrical

Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential electrical

JRH Properties, LLC, 4155 Stonegate Drive, residential electrical

Morgan Larson and Christa Scheer, 1824 Prospect, residential electrical

Rebecca and Samuel Raulston, 845 Indian Creek Road, residential electrical

Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Thomas Seibert et al and Joan Burns, 5809 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 921 Goose Way, residential electrical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 923 Goose Way, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1250 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Mark Goldstein et ux, 36 Serpentine, residential electrical

Merrilee Cooper, 4077 Sherrard Road, residential electrical

Burzio, 3400 cherry Drive, residential electrical

Elaine Green, 2873 Odell Highway, residential manufactured dwelling

Cindy Moore, 7265 Fourth, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential manufactured dwelling

Benito Ortega et al, 3971 Kirby, residential manufactured dwelling

Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical

Stephen Vogt, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential mechanical

Daniel and Jan Homer, 4460 Stoltz, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow, residential mechanical

David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

MRED Properties, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

MRED Properties, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Randall and Joann Frazier, 3719 Belmont, residential mechanical

Glenn and Linda Miller et al, 6917 Allen Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Albert Beterbide Jr., tr et al, 3770 Belmont, residential mechanical

McGraw Holdings LLC, 6544 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

McGraw Holdings LLC, 6546 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Dominic and Leanne Mancini, trustees, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Darin and Heidi Parr, 910 Country Club, residential mechanical

Golden Mt. Ranch, 711 Dee Highway, Parkdale, residential mechanical

Richard et ux and Sharon Marsh, 2986 Shute Road, residential mechanical

Eric and Marcela Broussard, 1495, Moser Road, residential mechanical

Jeanie Dexter-Krieger, 2085 Avalon, residential mechanical

Edward and Cathy BGasta, 201 NE Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential mechanical

Jeanie Dexter-Krieger, 2085 Avalon, residential mechanical

Edward and Cathy Basta, 201 NE Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Daniel Johnson, 5921 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Michael West and Amanda Orand, 3541 Avalon, residential mechanical

JRH Properties, LLC, 4155 Stonegate Drive, residential mechanical

John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential mechanical

Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Ae Sin Sonu, 25 SE Lilac Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Curtis Homes, LLC, 913 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 915 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Robert and Heidi Huskey, 1502 C Street, residential plumbing

Eddie and Lynda Gregory, 4940 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing

John Kenney and Deborah Vogel, 5245 York Hill, residential plumbing

Lucas and Caitlin McCarthy, 1223 State, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1250 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1252 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 903 SE Warco, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 903 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Curtis Homes, LLC, 905 Goose Way, residential plumbing

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 310 Cameo, residential plumbing

Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 304 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1297 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1295 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Lester and Geneviev Guinn, 689 Highline Drive, residential plumbing

Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing

John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential plumbing

Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club, residential plumbing

Adam Herman, 7460 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing

Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene Street A, residential plumbing

Iris and Leonard Hay, tr et al, 1226 Montello, residential plumbing

Aaron and DNicole Wymore, 3360 Level Drive, residential plumbing

Cre Holdings LLC, 517 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Cre Holdings LLC, 2005 Sixth Street, residential plumbing

Matthew Rawdon, 2072 Belmont, residential plumbing

John and Jessica Metta, 651 Floral Place, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 988 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1293 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball 1841 Rebecca Court, residential structural

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4217 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4219 Chamberlin Drive, residential structural

Jennifer Harris, 5920 Iowa Drive, residential structural

Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential structural

Laura Pederson and James Young, 3010 Eliot Drive, residential structural

Brandon Barnard, 1501 Markham Road, residential structural

Curtis Haynie, 760 Frankton, residential structural

Charlotte Bickford, 650 Windcove Drive, residential structural

Stephen Vogt, 3009 Dethman Ridge Road, residential structural

Daniel and Jan Homer, 4460 Stoltz, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Thomas and Cindy Johnson, 560 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Alfredo Elisea-Sanchez et al, 4331 Portland Drive, residential structural

Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow, residential structural

David Taylor, 5850 Berry Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

MRED Properties, 1196 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Rebecca and Samuel Raulston, 845 Indian Creek Road, residential structural

Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Ronald and Linda Harder, 1690 Markham Road, residential structural

MRED Properties, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

MRED Properties, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

C. Gilbert Family Properties, LLC, 5180 Riordan Hill, residential structural

Nicolas and Lauren Reed, 4550 Riordan Hill, residential structural

Paul and Elaine Thompson, 3536 Avalon Drive, residential structural

Timothy Hudson, 7499 Smullin Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Leonard and Marie Borucki, 4070 Stonegate Drive, residential structural

Larry Visser, 2595 Odell Highway, residential structural

Francis and Barbara Menard, 5865 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

John Patrick Kennedy et ux, et al, 3498 Ehrck Hill Drive, residential structural

