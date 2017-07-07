Sheriff Log, June 25 to July 1

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 28 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR.
July 1 — Dee Highway, 2400 block — Male arrested for illegal drug possession.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 30 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male arrested for two counts of trespass II in a motor vehicle.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 28 — Phelps Creek Drive, 4600 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 26 — White River West Snow Park — Hood River Sheriff’s Office assisted Oregon State Police on a fatal motor vehicle crash on Highway 35 just south of the Mt. Hood Meadows access road.
June 26 — Davis Drive and Cathern Drive — Deputy investigated a non-injury and non-blocking motor vehicle crash.
June 27 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to Lost Lake Resort for a report of a juvenile male who had been run over by a vehicle.
June 28 — Eastside Road, 2300 block — Single vehicle rollover crash reported.
June 29 — Parkdale — An unknown person rolled over a vehicle on the 48 road, half a mile east of Highway 35.
June 29 — Parkdale — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police with a single vehicle crash near the Mt. Hood Meadows access road.
July 1 — Davis Drive and Stadelman Drive — Non-injury motor vehicle collision reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 29 — SW Taylor Street, 300 block — Attempted burglary reported. The incident turned out to be unfounded.
Other:
June 25 — Early Road, 3400 block — Information about animal abuse taken.
June 25 — Dee Highway, 3900 block — Dog that had been bitten by another dog reported.
June 29 — SW Benson Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Found property reported. Deputy took possession of a children’s bicycle and logged it into evidence as found property.
