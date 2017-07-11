Electric Fence fire

A firefighter with West Side Fire Department hoses down hotspots at a one-eighth acre pasture fire in south Hood River Monday evening. The small fire, caused by a downed electric fence at a chicken enclosure, broke out at a home near Portland Drive. A crew of about 10 firefighters and three engines from West Side and Oregon Department of Forestry helped the homeowner silence the fire. West Side Fire Marshal Jim Trammell said the resident “had been doing what he should,” trimming down grass and brush, which prevented the fire from getting worse. Trammell recommends people with electric fences take precautions to prevent fires, especially keeping down grass at the fence line.