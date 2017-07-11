Gorge Commission talks in WS July 18

On July 18, the Klickitat Democrats will host a staffer and board member from the Columbia River Gorge Commission at the White Salmon Library.

The informational public outreach meeting will include Gorge Commission Executive Director Krystyna Wolniakowski and Commissioner Lorrie DeKay, a Washington Governor’s Appointee.

The Commission will present current plans and take questions, according to Democrats’ spokesman Michael Oldfather. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Gorge Commission scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.



Expected topics include a short presentation on the National Scenic Area, the Gorge Commission, and discussion of progress on Gorge 2020, the Management Plan Review.

The Gorge Commission was established in 1987 by Oregon and Washington through an interstate compact to develop and implement policies and programs that protect and enhance the scenic, natural, cultural and recreational resources of the Gorge, while encouraging growth within the existing urban areas.



In Klickitat County, unlike others in the Scenic Area, they are responsible for the permitting process in the National Scenic Area.

