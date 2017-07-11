Matthew Martin advances in Drive, Chip & Putt

Matthew Martin, 8, of Hood River is heading to the subregionals of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Martin, who goes to May Street Elementary, where he will be a third-grader in the fall, is the son of Melissa and Rich Martin. He qualified for the subregionals at Colwood Golf Club in Portland in the local competition June 28, placing second with a score of 100 in the boys 7-9 category. He will head to Meriwether Golf Club in Hillsboro Aug. 14 for the next round of competition.

The Drive, Chip & Putt competition is a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America. It is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.

Martin is an avid golfer, playing recreationally since age 5 and competitively since age 6. He plays locally with Mark Gradin (director of instruction) at Indian Creek and also attends Ace Golf in Hillsboro. He competes in the peewee division of the Oregon Junior Golf Association and the US Kids Golf Tour, heading to the World Championships of the latter Aug. 3-6 in Pinehurst, N.C.