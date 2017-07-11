Pianist Tsai Performs On July 16

Portland Piano International presents a free performance by Rising Star pianist Elisabeth Tsai, 2 p.m. on July 16 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St, Hood River.

Tsai, 18, began her musical studies with the cello at the age of four. She switched to the piano at age seven, and is currently under the tutelage of Professor Alexander Kobrin, a Van Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist. In addition to other pieces, Tsai’s program includes a new work by Oregon Composer Jay Derderian. The piece is titled “Tides I Break” and is inspired by Henry Cowell’s “Tides of Manaunaun,” originally composed 100 years ago. The new piece is the seventh work of 12 composed through its Commissioning Project and performed in cooperation with its already established Rising Stars program.

Tsai has been awarded with prizes at numerous competitions. Most recently, she was named one of five winners in the 2015-2016 Schwob School of Music Concerto Competition. In 2015, she was awarded third prize at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, and in 2014, she was the first prize winner as well as the recipient of the Best Solo Award at the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.

Herbert A. Templeton Foundation helps make the Rising Star series possible.