Pick of the Week: Mt. Hood Town Hall farmers’ market Thursday

The Mt. Hood Town Hall will host a farmers’ market on Thursday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m. The Mt. Hood Town Hall is located at 6575 Highway 35, 14 miles south of Hood River.

The market runs the second Thursday of each month, June through September. Upcoming dates are July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14.

This is a family-friendly event and an opportunity for upper valley farmers and artists to sell their goods and community members to buy locally.

Music, drinks and “lively conversations” will round out the event, according to a press release, which also encourages valley residents to “buy local, eat fresh and build community.”

For more information, contact April Lara at 714-745-1840 or email aprilara@gmail.com.