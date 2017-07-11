Sports Briefs for July 12

Cardio tennis drill class every Saturday

Every Saturday morning from 9-10:30 at the Tsuruta City Tennis Courts, Hood River Community Tennis hosts a cardio tennis drill class. Players of all abilities are invited to enjoy fun, high-energy tennis and burn as many as 1,000 calories in one class. Drop-in for $5 per session, or purchase a punch card for the whole summer. For more information, search for “Hood River Community Tennis Courts” on Facebook.

Triple Threat basketball camp July 17-21 at Horizon

Horizon Christian School’s annual Triple Threat basketball camp will be held July 17-21. There are two camps: a co-ed camp for grades 4-6 (9 a.m. to noon) and another co-ed camp for grades 7-9 (1 to 4 p.m.). Cost is $70 per player and $60 for each additional family member. Registration is July 17 from 8-8:45 a.m. Instruction will include emphasis on fundamentals, game situations, individual and team play, and the Christian concept of athletic competition and sportsmanship. The camp director is Tim Bieri, head coach of the women’s basketball program at Multnomah University in Portland. As in past years, former Portland Trail Blazers Chaplain Al Egg will be the camp guest. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt, but must provide their own athletic wear. No food will be provided; campers should bring a towel. For more information, contact HCS at 541-387-3200.