Swimming news

Swimmers notch multiple best times, top-10 finishes in Walla Walla, Wash.

The Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey traveled to the resurrected Walla Walla Sweet Onion Invitational swim meet the weekend of July 1-2 in Walla Walla, Wash. The pool in Walla Walla had been closed for 10 years, and this was the first competition in the newly restored 50-meter pool, with attached water slides, play area and splash area, said HRVST Coach Shelly Rawding.

All HRVST swimmers had at least one top-10 finish, and Nora Sandoval led the pack with six personal best times at the meet, along with nine top-five finishes. Close behind her was Max Graves with five best times and two top-five finishes, and Leah Sandoval with four best times and one top-five finish.

Celilo Brun and Michelle Graves each had three personal best times for the weekend; Brun snagged one top-five finish and Graves achieved five top-five swims. Allie Burke had two top-five finishes for the weekend, Nadia and Thea Smith each had one, and Jade Smith snuck into the top 10 with her 400-meter freestyle finish.

Next up is the Oregon Swimming 10 & Under Championships for Max Graves and Willow Hollowell at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Complex July 15-16.

Osprey find success at Ted Walker Invite

The HRVST competed at the Ted Walker Invitational in The Dalles June 23-25.

Swimmers competing in their first long-course meters meet included Leah Adams, Jackson Bullock, Ivy Collins, William Frost, Sophia Helleberg, Marieda Kalahar, Skyler Munce, Molly O’Neill, Wyatt Stelma, Wyatt Stewart, Olivia Sumerfield, Raegen Van Matre, Rhylie Van Matre, and Skye Weiseth.

Swimmers finishing in first place in at least one event included Elijah Adams (400 individual medley and 200 IM), Michelle Graves (50 butterfly and 100 fly), Skyla Hollowell (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Willow Hollowell (50 backstroke, 50 fly, and 200 IM). Swimmers scoring points (second to eighth place) also included Izaiah Adams, Claire Couvreux, Amy Elliott, Jesse Elliott, Delaney Hackett, Sophia Kaden, Lauren Mack, and Nora Sandoval.

Rounding out the HRVST contingent in The Dalles included Leah Sandoval, who swam to seven personal best times; Miyuki Gerald, who achieved five personal best times; and Max Graves, who swam to four personal best times, including a big, 24-second drop in his 200 IM.