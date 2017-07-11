YESTERYEARS: Strawberry harvest ‘winds up’ in 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

This week will see the wind up of the strawberry harvest, so far, at least, as carload shipments are concerned. The total crop in the valley has been between 80 and 90 carloads. The Apple Growers Association has shipped about 50 carloads in addition to the express shipments of less than carload lots.

1927 — 90 years ago

Women Takes New Occupation Here: Her name is Lucia Marie Kelly and she may be found any day polishing automobiles at Hal’s Service Station. That is, if there are any cars to polish. Car polishing is not a hobby with Mrs. Kelly, it is the means to obtain the wherewithal to support a mother, father and her two children. She has learned three trades and could get a good living at either. But that would necessitate her living in Portland and, well, her mother’s health is so much better in Hood River that it is well worth the sacrifice. Provided, of course, she is able to secure sufficient car polishing and cleaning to make a living. Mrs. Kelly is the first woman to be employed in this line of work in Hood River, and she asked for and made the job for herself.

1937 — 80 years ago

What the Legion Climb committee desires most at this time is a series of hot days with strong wind, for at this time there is still a lot of snow at Legion camp to be thawed out within the next few days to give the many who will bed down Saturday night, July 17, that degree of comfort which will ensure several hours of restful sleep before the trek for Cooper’s Spur and the summit begins around daybreak on Sunday morning, July 18. As is common in all high elevations in the Cascades this year, the long-sustained rains and chilly weather have greatly slowed the normal thaw.

1947 — 70 years ago

It is estimated that more than one thousand residents of the valley and from other points motored in to Lost Lake over the Fourth of July holiday. The weather was ideal and a number of anglers report good catches. An unusually large number of visitors were also reported at Wahtum Lake, in spite of the poor condition of the road. There, also, some limit catches of trout were taken.

1957 — 60 years ago

A crowd estimated as the largest in the event’s history lined the Parkdale streets July 4 to watch the Japanese-American Citizens League win two top awards in float competition to open the Valley Days celebration in the community. The float entered by the league won both the sweepstakes and first place in the club classification. Individual winner was Dave Cooper with his “Hickory Dickory Dock” theme. Phil Tyler walked off with the commercial division honors, showing “Four and Twenty Blackbirds.”

1967 — 50 years ago

An intensive pro-budget campaign paid off as voters responded with a solid “yes” to a consolidated school budget on its third try here Tuesday. Lifted by more than a 4-1 vote in the Hood River city area, the measure passed 1,463 to 983, a margin of 480 votes, according to the unofficial tally. The three areas which had voted strongest against earlier budgets again were county majorities against the measure. But in the large Mid Valley and Parkdale voting districts, there were significant increases in the “yes” vote, and an even larger drop in the negative vote. Dee also voted against the budget, but followed the same general pattern as Parkdale and Mid Valley.

1977 — 40 years ago

The City of Hood River made it official Tuesday that it does not want to extend urban growth boundaries as far as the county commission desires. Members voted by a 6-1 margin to adopt a line recommendation by the joint planning commissions of the city and county, with only minor exceptions. The line at the south end would be drawn east and west along Eliot and Brookside drives. This would place all the area along Tucker Road from Idlewild cemetery on south, including about two dozen existing businesses and industries, outside the boundary lines. The Urban Growth Boundary in no way affects the city limits of Hood River. It only sets a limit and direction for future city growth, if it should come.

1987 — 30 years ago

History will set the theme for the 66th annual Hood River County Fair this year, but it will have a distinctly modern flavor, too, says Doris Jensen, manager. Fair time runs from July 29 through Aug. 1. Because this is the bicentennial year of the U.S. Constitution, the theme for the 1987 Hood River County Fair will be “We the People,” and the county’s bicentennial committee headed by Bev Rowland will place a display in the newest fair building to carry out its theme. Rowland, a county commissioner, heads the committee chosen to oversee Hood River’s participation in the Constitution observance.

1997 — 20 years ago

Columbia Area Transit officials say that use of a month-old citywide bus service is on a gradual climb, even though ridership numbers have remained constant since the service began June 9. About 30 people rode along CAT’s six city routes each day during the service’s inaugural week. Since then, daily ridership has been level, said Linda Floyd, executive director of Columbia Area Transit, or CAT. The key isn’t how many people are riding the bus, but how many different people are using the service, she said.

2007 — 10 years ago

Crews from Underground Specialties have begun digging the ditches needed to bury overhead electrical wires near Cascade Locks. The town, which has its own utility, owns and services the electrical lines between Bridal Veil Falls State Park. The line services all residents and businesses within an 18-mile stretch of the Columba Gorge designated as a National Scenic Area. City Utilities Manager Tracy Hupp said Cascade Locks wanted to bury the line because of maintenance issues and also for scenic value.

