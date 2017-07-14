Church News: St. Mary’s to hold Kermes

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold a Gran Kermes (carnival) on the church grounds Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature music by Mariachi Los Temerosos and Batalla M5, Mexican food and drinks, and family fun.

All are welcome to attend.

VBS calendar

• Covenant Christian holds “Passport to Mission” Vacation Bible School July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to noon for students ages 5-12. To register, visit Coventhr.org.

• River of Life Assembly will hold “Galactic Starveyors” VBS July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free; open to kids going into kindergarten to sixth grade. Music, games, prizes, snacks and God’s story. When registering, please note any special needs. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

•

Send Vacation Bible School info to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com.