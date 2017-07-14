0

Death notices for July 15: Evelyn Beeson, Betty Goodwin and Richard Warrick

As of Friday, July 14, 2017

Evelyn Beeson

Evelyn M. Beeson, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility July 12, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Betty Goodwin

Betty E. Goodwin, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home July 12, 2017.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Richard Warrick

Richard Todd Warrick, age 62, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away at home July 11, 2017.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

